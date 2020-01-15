Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Romania Tells DC Circ. $356M Award Was Wrongly Enforced

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 8:17 PM EST) -- Romania has urged the D.C. Circuit to overturn a ruling enforcing a more than $356 million arbitral award issued to a pair of Swedish food investors, arguing that the lower court improperly blocked it from pointing out the flaws in an expert report on the award's total value.

The Balkan country told the circuit court on Monday that U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta refused to allow it to respond to the valuation report, which had been prepared by an expert, Richard Caldwell, who had been hired by Ioan and Viorel Micula. The brothers and their companies won the award through...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®