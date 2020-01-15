Romania Tells DC Circ. $356M Award Was Wrongly Enforced

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 8:17 PM EST) -- Romania has urged the D.C. Circuit to overturn a ruling enforcing a more than $356 million arbitral award issued to a pair of Swedish food investors, arguing that the lower court improperly blocked it from pointing out the flaws in an expert report on the award's total value. The Balkan country told the circuit court on Monday that U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta refused to allow it to respond to the valuation report, which had been prepared by an expert, Richard Caldwell, who had been hired by Ioan and Viorel Micula. The brothers and their companies won the award through...

