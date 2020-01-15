Tenn. Businessman Exits Pension Theft Suit In Pa.

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 8:28 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Wednesday allowed a Tennessee businessman to exit a lawsuit claiming one of his business partners illegally drained millions of dollars from a central Pennsylvania fire brick manufacturer’s pension plan. U.S. District Judge Matthew W. Brann dismissed R. Trent Curry from a case brought by Snow Shoe Refractories LLC against his partner John Jumper and others, saying that the company told the court last month it had reached a settlement with Curry. The judge also dismissed any remaining cross-claims between Curry, co-defendant Brent Porterfield and third-party defendant Bank of America, noting that those three parties filed a...

