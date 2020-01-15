Apple Facing Copyright Fight Over Shyamalan TV Series

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 1:19 PM EST) -- Apple Inc. was accused of copyright infringement Wednesday over director M. Night Shyamalan’s streaming series “Servant” on Apple TV+, which a filmmaker said is a “brazen copy” of her 2013 thriller. In a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles federal court, Francesca Gregorini claimed Shyamalan’s series, which premiered in November shortly after Apple rolled out its new streaming service, was a “wholesale copy” of “The Truth About Emanuel,” a 2013 psychological thriller starring Jessica Biel. “It appears that the powerful men of Hollywood and Big Tech believe that appropriation of others’ intellectual property is their right,” Gregorini said in the suit. “The...

