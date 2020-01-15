Attorney's TV News Interview Draws Call For Sanctions

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 6:40 PM EST) -- A Pittsburgh invention marketing company sought sanctions Wednesday for an interview that plaintiff’s attorney Julie Pechersky Plitt gave local CBS affiliate KDKA-TV calling the company a “fraud,” which it says ran afoul of Pennsylvania’s rules of professional conduct for lawyers. Invention Submission Corp., doing business as InventHelp, filed a motion for sanctions in a Pennsylvania federal court, claiming that Plitt and her firm broke a state rule that bars attorneys from making public statements beyond the scope of their claims in court that could affect their cases. “Through television news interviews and the further dissemination of hyperbolic, editorialized commentary on pending...

