GE Deal With Owners Of Shatter-Prone Microwaves Gets OK

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 5:52 PM EST) -- A Connecticut federal judge on Wednesday signed off on General Electric Co.'s agreement to pay microwave buyers up to $300 apiece for microwave doors allegedly prone to shattering, in a deal that could reach more than $20 million in total. U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea granted preliminary approval to the deal that would set aside $300 for consumers with microwaves between 12 and 24 years old that have shattered and $5 for owners whose microwaves remain unbroken. The relevant models of microwaves were manufactured between 1995 and 2007, according to the agreement. Wednesday's order said roughly 68,000 microwave ovens that...

