Best Buy Hit With Suit Over 'Confusing' COBRA Notices

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 7:55 PM EST) -- Best Buy is the latest company to be accused of failing to properly notify former workers of their ability to keep their health care coverage under COBRA, after an ex-employee filed a proposed class action against the retailer in Florida federal court Wednesday. Daniel Pruitt alleged in his complaint that the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act notices Best Buy Co. Inc. sent to its former workers were "confusing and incomplete" and didn't have all the information the law requires employers to include. Although Best Buy could have used a model notice form created by the U.S. Department of Labor, the company...

