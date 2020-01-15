Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Allegiant $4M Deal In Safety Lapse Stock-Drop Suit Gets OK

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 8:02 PM EST) -- A Nevada federal judge on Tuesday tentatively signed off on a $4 million settlement in a securities class action alleging low-cost airline Allegiant hid its poor safety record and lied to investors about maintenance lapses and dangerous flight incidents, saying it's a fair deal.

U.S. District Judge Andrew P. Gordon granted preliminary approval on the $4 million deal, which the parties reached last month, to end claims that Allegiant Travel Co. and top executives downplayed the airline's shoddy aircraft maintenance record and knowingly misled investors by recklessly hyping the airline's safety program.

The securities class action from plaintiffs Charles Brendon and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®