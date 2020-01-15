BrickMark Signs Record $135M Tokenized Real Estate Deal

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 5:07 PM EST) -- BrickMark has signed a deal to buy a majority stake in a commercial property in Zurich for 130 million Swiss francs ($134.9 million) in what is the largest ever real estate deal funded by tokens, according to the Switzerland-based, blockchain-focused investment firm's announcement on Wednesday. BrickMark AG said on Wednesday that it's buying 80% of Bahnhofstrasse 52, an office and retail building, and will have an option to purchase the remaining 20% of the property within nine months. The seller is RFR Holding GmbH, and BrickMark said that "a considerable part of" that purchase price will be funded with tokens....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS