Fla. Judge Hands Win To Hotel Owner In Feud With Ex-Partner

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 10:01 PM EST) -- A Florida judge handed a win to the current owner of Miami Beach's Z Ocean Hotel in a long-running dispute with the original developer of the project when he found that the developer lied about his assets to induce investment in the project. Following a bench trial, Judge William Thomas ruled in favor of South Beach Resort Development LLC, which owns the hotel and is run by businessman Louis Taic, after determining that real estate investor Gene Grabarnick had lied to Taic when they partnered together on the hotel. Evidence presented at trial showed that Grabarnick — whose family members and...

