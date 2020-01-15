Ex-Stepchild Can't Get Green Card For Abuse Victims Program

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 8:10 PM EST) -- A Honduran woman and longtime U.S. resident who was abused in the U.S. by her then-stepfather can't get a green card under an immigration program for domestic violence survivors after an Illinois federal judge held Wednesday that only current stepchildren qualify. U.S. District Judge Andrea R. Wood held that Jennifer Arguijo isn't eligible for legal status under the Violence Against Women Act, which gives green cards to foreign citizens abused by their American parents, children or spouses, because she didn't submit her petition until after her since-deceased mother had divorced her abusive stepfather. Upholding U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services' denial of...

