Shell Can't Shake Refinery Workers' Standby Pay Suit

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 10:04 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday swatted away a Shell unit's bid to beat a proposed class action alleging it failed to pay oil refinery workers for time spent on standby, saying the employees' claim isn't barred by a federal labor statute. U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley denied a motion by Equilon Enterprises LLC, which operates as Shell Oil Products US, to dismiss a suit lodged by Marco Dimercurio and several other named plaintiffs alleging the company committed wage theft by not paying workers at a refinery in Martinez, California, for 90-minute standby periods for which they were scheduled to be available....

