How The US Plans To Enforce Its New Trade Deal With China

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 8:16 PM EST) -- The preliminary U.S.-China trade deal signed Wednesday will allow the U.S. to swiftly punish Beijing if the agreement is violated, as the White House looks to correct past administrations’ struggles to secure meaningful reforms in China. The “phase one” trade accord requires China to make a litany of reforms in areas ranging from intellectual property and technology transfer to market access improvements for financial services and agricultural products. But the administration is not taking China at its word, arming the deal with an enforcement mechanism that will cut across all of its chapters. “The agreement provides ‘teeth’ that have not been...

