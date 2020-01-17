Hinshaw Hires Experienced Insurance Partner For NY Office

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 7:47 PM EST) -- Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP said it has added a seasoned attorney with a broad background in complex insurance coverage issues and trial experience as a partner in the law firm's global insurance services practice group in its New York office. Judith A. Selby, formerly a principal with Judy Selby Consulting LLC, has focused primarily on insurance coverage issues for clients in large first-party and third-party insurance matters, and has handled trials in the U.S., as well as international arbitrations in London, Hinshaw said on Wednesday. In addition, Selby advises insurance companies on increasingly complex issues stemming from cybersecurity and data privacy...

