Judge Frees Navy From Firefighting Foam Medical Monitoring

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 3:42 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge said the U.S. Navy doesn't have to pay for medical monitoring for two families claiming they were exposed to dangerous chemicals in firefighting foam the government used because the chemicals aren't classified as a hazardous substance. It's not enough that two types of perfluorochemical compounds, or PFCs, could arguably “fit within the definition" of a hazardous waste, because the chemicals aren’t actually designated as hazardous waste under a state law, U.S. District Judge Gerald J. Pappert said Wednesday. The families of Kristen Giovanni and Dorothy Palmer had sought to force the Navy to monitor their health after...

