NY Court Says Doctor Must Face Childbirth Death Suit

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 9:04 PM EST) -- A New York appellate panel on Wednesday revived claims against a physician accusing him and a nurse midwife of causing a patient's death following childbirth, saying the plaintiff adequately alleged that the doctor failed to warn the patient regarding the dangers of attempting a natural childbirth after a previous C-section. A four-judge Appellate Division panel for the Second Department unanimously reversed a summary judgment ruling in favor of Dr. Keith B. Lescale and his practice group, Hudson Valley Perinatal Consulting PLLC, in a suit accusing Lescale and nurse midwife Sadie Moss Jones of causing the 2011 death of patient Gia McGinley...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS