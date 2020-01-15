Skepticism Greets Bid To Hold Lender Liable In India Damage

Law360, Washington (January 15, 2020, 6:36 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge seemed dubious about holding a private-sector lending arm of the World Bank solely accountable for environmental damages caused by a coal-fired power plant it financed in India, suggesting Wednesday that doing so would conflict with U.S Supreme Court precedent. U.S. District Judge John D. Bates expressed his reservations during two hours of oral arguments in a bid by Washington, D.C.-based International Finance Corp. to throw out a proposed class action by fishermen and others in Gujarat, India. The plaintiffs allege that they have experienced devastating environmental damage from the Tata Mundra Power Plant, including the killing of...

