Patent Behemoth IBM Latest Co. To Join LOT Network

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 10:46 PM EST) -- IBM on Tuesday said it was joining the LOT Network, a patent-licensing initiative aimed at curbing lawsuits by patent assertion entities, or so-called "patent trolls," a move the company called "a major step in its dedication to open innovation and responsible stewardship of technology." Companies that join LOT, or License On Transfer, pledge to give all other members an automatic free license to any of their patents that is acquired by a patent assertion entity. This builds "a protective barrier for [LOT] members" against those entities, which often acquire patents from third parties and then try to make money through litigation...

