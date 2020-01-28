Squire Patton Boggs Nabs Stubbs Alderton Dealmaker In LA

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 4:25 PM EST) -- Squire Patton Boggs LLP has scooped up a partner specializing in middle-market mergers and acquisitions for its global corporate practice from Stubbs Alderton & Markiles LLP. Squire Patton Boggs announced Jan. 15 that it has picked up Marc Kenny, who started earlier this month in the firm's Los Angeles office, from Stubbs Alderton, where he had been a partner in the M&A practice group since 2017, focusing on middle-market mergers in the West Coast's tech and venture capital industries. “Marc’s extensive experience of domestic and cross-border transactions in a range of key industry sectors will deepen our offerings to national and...

