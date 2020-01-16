Feds Beef Up Claims Against Kansas Prof Over China Program

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 7:06 PM EST) -- Prosecutors on Thursday unveiled a new, more detailed indictment against a University of Kansas researcher accused of hiding his ties to a Chinese university. Franklin Feng Tao, an associate professor who performed research under contracts with government agencies, was charged with two counts of wire fraud and one count of program fraud. According to prosecutors, he didn't disclose to the university his income from his selection for the so-called Changjiang Scholarship, a Chinese government-sponsored government talent program, or his employment at Fuzhou University in China. The original indictment was sparing in detail, raising questions about its viability. Unlike the new indictment,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS