BGI's Counterpunch Against Illumina Draws Mixed Reaction

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 10:45 PM EST) -- A California federal judge overseeing Illumina’s patent infringement suit against China-based BGI Genomics over DNA sequencing technology gave a mixed response to BGI's counterclaims at a hearing Wednesday, saying BGI's induced infringement claim had factual support while its inequitable conduct claim didn't. Illumina, a California-based publicly traded company with over $3 billion in revenue in 2018, filed suit in June 2019 alleging BGI Genomics brazenly infringed its DNA sequencing technology. Illumina says BGI is importing its infringing sequencers to use in its San Jose, California, facility, and is threatening to sell them throughout the U.S. In July, BGI moved to dismiss...

