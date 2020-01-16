Telegram, SEC Seek Quick Result In $1.7B Crypto Case

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 10:13 PM EST) -- Telegram and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission have filed dueling motions for summary judgment in a case where the agency alleges that the messaging company's $1.7 billion offering of digital tokens constituted the sale of unregistered securities. On Wednesday, Telegram Group Inc. reiterated that it legally sold purchase agreements for its digital tokens, Grams, to accredited investors using applicable exemptions, arguing that the SEC is regulating through enforcement as it seeks an "unprecedented expansion of its jurisdiction in this emerging area of technology and the law." Conversely, the SEC told Judge P. Kevin Castel of the U.S. District Court of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS