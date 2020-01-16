5th Circ. Says Staffing Co. Can Pursue Race Bias Suit

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 4:58 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit revived a racial discrimination lawsuit brought by White Glove Staffing Inc. against a Dallas hospital, saying the staffing agency doesn't need to have a corporate racial identity under federal law to pursue claims the hospital preferred Hispanic workers to black workers. A three-member panel said Wednesday that a lower court improperly tossed White Glove's racial discrimination claims against Methodist Hospitals of Dallas under Section 1981 of the Civil Rights Act of 1866 because circuit precedent holds that the statute doesn't require a corporation to have a racial identity to pursue such claims. White Glove alleges that the hospital...

