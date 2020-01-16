Feds Fight To Keep $122M Suit Against Texas Hospital

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 6:13 PM EST) -- The federal government has urged a judge in Texas to keep alive its $122 million fraud lawsuit alleging an Austin-area hospital and a group of executives lied to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in order to get a loan to build the hospital, arguing the allegations are not vague “shotgun pleadings.” The government is fighting dismissal of a lawsuit it filed in September alleging Lakeway Regional Medical Center LLC; Surgical Development Partners LLC; SDP of Austin Enterprises LLC; G. Edward Alexander, a board member of the Lakeway hospital; Frank Sossi, CEO of the hospital; and John Prater, chief financial...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS