Jackson Lewis Adds Proskauer ERISA Pro In New Orleans

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 7:35 PM EST) -- Jackson Lewis has bolstered its New Orleans office with the addition of a former Proskauer Rose attorney who has experience handling complex ERISA class actions, including a closely watched legal battle over Charles Schwab’s ability to force a former worker’s case into arbitration. Stacey C.S. Cerrone started at Jackson Lewis PC as a principal on Monday after 16 years at Proskauer Rose LLP, where she was a partner. Cerrone told Law360 on Thursday that her admiration for the work of Charles F. Seemann III, René E. Thorne and the employee benefits team at Jackson Lewis was one of the things that...

