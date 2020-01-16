Banker Denies Brainstorming Dishonest Ways To Pay Qatar

Law360, London (January 16, 2020, 6:02 PM GMT) -- A former Barclays executive accused of fraud denied discussing dishonest ways to pay extra fees to Qatar to secure emergency funding from the Gulf state during the financial crisis, testifying Thursday he was “brainstorming” ideas he believed provided “commercial value” to Barclays. Barclays' former wealth boss Thomas Kalaris underwent cross-examination by Serious Fraud Office prosecutors Thursday is his trial over his alleged role in negotiating a side deal with Qatar used to meet that nation's financial demands for investing in the bank in June 2008,. At the time, Kalaris was “quarterbacking” the bank’s negotiations with institutional investors, resulting in more than £11 billion...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS