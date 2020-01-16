Aurelius Unveils €63M Hotel Sale To Germany Real Estate Co.

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 4:27 PM EST) -- Private equity firm Aurelius Equity Opportunities said Thursday it has agreed to sell a hotel subsidiary to German company Art-Invest Real Estate Group for an enterprise value of €63 million ($70 million). GHOTEL hotel & living is currently made up of 17 3-star and 4-star properties in Germany and Austria, including four Holiday Inn franchises. The group has signed agreements to open eight new locations through 2023, according to a statement. Art-Invest Real Estate, which develops real estate and invests in hotels, plans on expanding the GHOTEL Group, Aurelius said. Aurelius Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA CEO Dr. Dirk Marcus...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS