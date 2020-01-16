Cassin & Cassin Grows NY Real Estate Presence With 4 Attys

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 6:06 PM EST) -- Cassin & Cassin LLP has hired four real estate associates in two separate offices in New York State, expanding its commercial mortgage-backed securities practice in the process, the firm announced on Thursday. Jeremy Doster, Jordi Kushner and Alison Mackenzie join Cassin in New York City, and David Hall joins the law firm in Purchase, New York. The lawyers bring to Cassin an expertise in CMBS as well as various other areas of real estate finance. Doster previously worked at Cassin from 2013 to 2015 and now rejoins the firm, bringing his expertise in counseling lenders on loans that are sold on...

