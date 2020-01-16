Texas Atty Who Hid Client's Death Stuck In Malpractice Suit

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 6:56 PM EST) -- A Houston attorney who last week lost a bid to escape a professional misconduct suit over his failure to disclose the death of a client to the other attorneys or judge can't end a malpractice suit brought by the client's sons either, a Texas appellate court said Thursday. Attorney Richard Robins failed to identify the specific statements that make the client's sons' malpractice claims conclusory and hearsay and failed to preserve his arguments for review, the First Court of Appeals ruled, upholding a Harris County Court-at-Law ruling. The lower court had ruled he couldn't dismiss the sons' counterclaims under the Texas...

