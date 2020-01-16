Chinese Maker Of 'Defective' Pipe Can't Be Sued In Texas

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 7:36 PM EST) -- A company that purchased allegedly defective steel pipe originating from a Chinese manufacturer and then sold that pipe to Baker Hughes can't sue the Chinese company in Texas courts, an appellate court ruled Thursday, rejecting arguments that the manufacturer had enough Texas ties to allow the state's courts to hear the dispute. A three-justice panel of the Fourteenth Court of Appeals upheld a trial court's ruling that Continental Alloys & Services had failed to show China-based Yangzhou Chengde Steel Pipe Co. Ltd. had the types of contacts with Texas that would make it "at home" and susceptible to a lawsuit in the...

