Pharma Wholesaler Says Jury Should Decide $5.7M Fax Suit

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 4:27 PM EST) -- Prescription wholesaler A-S Medication Solutions LLC urged the Seventh Circuit on Thursday to vacate a $5.7 million judgment and send a chiropractic group's lawsuit over alleged junk faxes to trial, arguing it can prove its customers authorized the solicitation. A-S Medication told a three-judge panel during oral arguments that the company never got “a fair shake” before a lower court swiftly granted Physicians Healthsource Inc. a pretrial win on liability and ordered the wholesaler to pay $500 for each of the 11,422 faxes it sent promoting a medication dispensing program. The faxes at issue were sent to former customers of AllScripts,...

