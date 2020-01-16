Ex-Analysts Admit They Helped In Doctor's Office Ad Scheme

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 7:30 PM EST) -- Two former analysts for Outcome Health LLC pled guilty in Illinois federal court Thursday to charges that they participated in a criminal conspiracy involving a multi-pronged fraud that misrepresented the company’s health care advertising abilities and resources to its clients. Kathryn Choi and Oliver Han, both 29, entered their pleas on the single count in the U.S. government’s criminal information charging them with being part of a conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Federal sentencing guidelines indicate that both Choi and Han should serve about seven to nine years in prison, prosecutor Matthew Madden said. But if U.S. District Judge John Tharp...

