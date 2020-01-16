Former Navy Officer Censured Over 'Fat Leonard' Bribes

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 8:54 PM EST) -- The U.S. Navy has censured a former senior noncommissioned officer for taking gifts from a contractor to look the other way on overpriced invoices, it announced on Thursday, adding to the dozens of current and former Navy officers embroiled in the "Fat Leonard" bribery scandal. Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly issued a formal letter of censure to retired Navy Chief Logistics Specialist Ulysis T. Guno after investigators reviewed Guno's interactions with former Navy contractor Glenn Defense Marine Asia and determined he took gifts from the company, the Navy said. "By abusing his position to solicit and receive gifts from a defense...

