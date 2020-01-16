Warranty Claims Cut In Suit Over Hot Microwave Handles

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 6:41 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Wednesday dismissed warranty and other claims in a proposed class action alleging the handles on Electrolux microwaves burn people, finding some claims were filed too late. U.S. District Judge Matthew W. Brann axed a number of warranty claims brought by named plaintiffs Alex Kukich and Dean Mauro against Electrolux Home Products Inc. and retailer Lowe’s Homes Center LLC, as the implied warranty at issue is limited to one year after purchase. Kukich and Mauro bought their over-the-range microwaves in 2013 and 2014, respectively, and their complaints were filed years too late. Therefore, their claims are time-barred,...

