Exxon Says Mass. AG Timed Climate Suit With NY Trial

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 10:08 PM EST) -- ExxonMobil on Thursday suggested Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey timed the launch of her lawsuit accusing the oil giant of deceiving investors and consumers about business risks from climate change to coincide with a landmark climate fraud trial in New York. ExxonMobil Corp. made the suggestion in a letter to the Second Circuit in its bid to keep alive its constitutional challenge to Healey's three-year investigation, which culminated in the Oct. 24 suit filed in Massachusetts state court. The suit was filed two days after the start of the trial in New York state court in which New York Attorney General...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS