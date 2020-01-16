TSA Hit With Class Action For Seizing Man's Life Savings

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 7:04 PM EST) -- A Pittsburgh retiree and his daughter filed a proposed nationwide class action lawsuit against the Transportation Security Administration and the Drug Enforcement Administration Wednesday, arguing that the federal agencies violated their civil rights by seizing the family’s life savings as the daughter tried to take it through security at Pittsburgh International Airport. Rebecca Brown said the TSA had no probable cause or mandate to stop and hold her at the security checkpoint after spotting more than $82,000 in cash her father, 79-year-old August “Terry” Rolin, had given her to deposit in a new joint bank account. She said the DEA also...

