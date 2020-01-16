Michael Flynn Sentencing Delayed After Bid To Pull Guilty Plea

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 10:23 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge on Thursday pushed back sentencing for former Trump administration adviser Michael Flynn, who earlier this week asked for permission to cancel his guilty plea for lying to the FBI, accusing prosecutors of "vindictiveness" and acting in "bad faith." Flynn, the former national security adviser to President Donald Trump, was accused of lying to FBI agents during the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election. In Tuesday's motion to withdraw his plea, Flynn pointed to the government's abrupt reversal last week from its initial request for leniency in the case. Prosecutors had initially recommended probation for Flynn...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS