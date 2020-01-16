Prudential Misled Investors On Financial Outlook, Suit Says

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 7:27 PM EST) -- Prudential Financial Inc. was hit with a proposed securities class action Thursday in New Jersey federal court alleging the insurance giant misled investors about the company's financial health, leading them to buy stock at "artificially inflated prices." Stockholder Donald P. Crawford, on behalf of a proposed class of those who purchased securities from Feb. 5 to Aug. 2, filed suit against Prudential, its president and CEO Charles F. Lowrey and Chief Financial Officer Kenneth Y. Tanji. Crawford alleges they made or allowed certain statements that "they knew or recklessly disregarded were misleading." "Plaintiff and the class have suffered damages in that,...

