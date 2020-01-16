Boston Scientific Plan Beats Ex-Worker's Severance Pay Suit

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 6:22 PM EST) -- A Minnesota federal judge has ruled that a Boston Scientific Corp. benefit plan didn't run afoul of ERISA when it determined a sales representative couldn't get severance after the company terminated him for allegedly damaging medical device products. U.S. District Judge Wilhelmina M. Wright granted the Boston Scientific Corporation U.S. Severance Plan for Exempt Employees summary judgment in her order Tuesday, finding the plan didn't abuse its discretion and violate the Employee Retirement Income Security Act when it denied $182,120 in severance benefits to Robert Tardio. "A reasonable person could reach the same determination that BSC Severance Plan reached — specifically,...

