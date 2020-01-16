11th Circ. Kills EMT's Harassment Suit Despite 'Unsavory' Acts

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 8:22 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Thursday declined to revive an EMT’s suit alleging she was sexually harassed by her boss before being fired ostensibly for flirting with him, deeming her boss's alleged on-the-job behavior "unsavory and unpleasant" but insufficient to keep her case alive. The unanimous panel said D’Marius Allen’s alleged harassment by Ambu-Stat LLC co-owner Santos Ortiz was not so pervasive that she could sue for sex discrimination, affirming a Georgia federal court decision tossing her suit. "Plainly, Santos engaged in unsavory and unpleasant conduct," the ruling said. "However, as we have emphasized, this type of boorish behavior, with this kind...

