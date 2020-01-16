Bid To Move Crypto Suit Overseas Called 'Pious' Pretense

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 9:49 PM EST) -- A motion to end a proposed federal cryptocurrency class action stateside — and move the claims to Italy — is a thinly disguised attempt to kill the allegations altogether, according to a California man who claims he lost $260,000 on a defective digital currency exchange. Cryptocurrency investor James Fabian on Wednesday opposed a Dec. 23 forum non conveniens motion claiming his case is better suited for Italy. The non conveniens bid, launched by defendant Nano, a currency company, claimed that Fabian's lawsuit belongs in Florence because Firenze is home to the owner of the Nano exchange from which Fabian's digital funds disappeared, a man referred to...

