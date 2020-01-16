Wash. Top Court Limits Scope Of State GHG Emissions Cap

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 7:42 PM EST) -- Washington state's highest court on Thursday ruled in a split decision that the state can't cap greenhouse gas emissions from refiners and other oil and gas companies that sell products that produce GHGs, saying state law only allows regulation of entities that directly emit such emissions. The 5-4 ruling is a win for business groups and utilities that challenged the state Department of Ecology's 2016 rule that established greenhouse gas emission standards for both businesses and utilities that directly emit greenhouse gases as well as those that don't, but whose products ultimately do. The high court's majority upheld a lower court's...

