Calif. Sub Teachers May Get Summer Unemployment Pay

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 7:11 PM EST) -- The California Supreme Court has opened the door for substitute teachers to possibly get unemployment benefits during the summer if they aren't called in, finding they would be eligible for such benefits if a summer school session mirrors the normal school year in certain aspects. The court on Thursday reversed an appellate court decision in a battle over summertime unemployment benefits involving the United Educators of San Francisco union and the San Francisco Unified School District. Specifically, the court said that substitute teachers and certain other school workers weren't barred from collecting unemployment if they aren't called in over the summer...

