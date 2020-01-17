GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 3:05 PM EST) -- The U.S. said companies have 90 days before they face punishment under new Iran sanctions, and Harvard students threatened to boycott Paul Weiss over Exxon. These are some of the stories in corporate legal news you may have missed in the past week.​ Cos. Have 90 Days to Comply With Iran Sanctions The U.S. Treasury Department said Thursday that it would give companies 90 days to wind down their business operations in Iran's metals, mining and construction sectors before they faced punishment under new sanctions issued last week. President Donald Trump unveiled new sanctions against a slew of Iranian companies on Jan. 10 as retaliation...

