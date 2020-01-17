Attys Want $5M Cut Of $59M MetLife 'Reduced Pay At 65' Deal

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 4:17 PM EST) -- Counsel for a proposed class of MetLife policyholders urged an Illinois federal judge Thursday to approve $5 million in attorney fees for their work on a suit brought against the insurance company, alleging it committed fraud when it raised premiums despite selling a "Reduced Pay at 65" option. The estimated value of the class-wide settlement is in the range of $59 million, counsel said, and a fee equivalent to 8.5% of that amount is "eminently reasonable." The policyholders asked an Illinois federal judge for final approval of the deal Wednesday, under which more than 4,400 class members who purchased a MetLife...

