House Bill Would Nix Reverse Auctions For Construction Work

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 1:50 PM EST) -- Federal agencies could no longer use reverse auctions during bidding for federal construction contracts under a bipartisan bill introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives. The Construction Consensus Procurement Improvement Act of 2020, which was introduced Thursday, would prohibit reverse auctions for “design and construction services” contracts. The provisions would cover site planning, landscape design, interior design, delivery and supply of construction materials to sites, as well as engineering and construction work itself. In a reverse auction, bidders compete to lower the price for which they would complete the work. While this creates lower up-front costs to federal agencies, it doesn’t...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS