Infrastructure Tax Deal Could Hinge On Mnuchin-Neal Talks

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 5:25 PM EST) -- A renewal of the five-year surface transportation law represents one of the few chances to move tax legislation this year, and negotiations may hinge on the tenuous relationship between Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and top House tax writer Richard Neal. Rep. Richard Neal, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, says he wants to seize momentum from successful negotiations with administration officials to cut a bipartisan highway financing deal. (AP) Lawmakers are exploring contentious plans to raise the gasoline tax of 18.4 cents per gallon and certain income taxes, as well as an expansion of tax-exempt bonds and a pilot program for...

