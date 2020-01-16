Miss. Casinos Sue Churchill Downs Over Seat License Change

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 10:23 PM EST) -- A partnership of Mississippi casinos hit Churchill Downs, the home of the Kentucky Derby horse race, with a lawsuit in Kentucky federal court Wednesday alleging the track jacked up the price of its seats in the "Millionaires Row" section by 500% and demanded it pay or face the termination of 30-year personal seat licenses the partnership had purchased. Gulfside Casino Partnership said it purchased personal seat licenses in 2012 from an individual and his wife set to run through 2034, entitling the partnership to purchase eight seats in the Millionaires Row 6 overlooking the finish line for top races, including the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS