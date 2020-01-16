BCBS Illegally Delayed Cancer Treatment Coverage, Suit Says

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 11:08 PM EST) -- A proposed class of Blue Cross Blue Shield policyholders in Florida accused the insurer Thursday of illegally delaying coverage for a cancer radiation treatment by deeming it "experimental," despite the fact the treatment has been used "for various forms of cancer for decades." According to a complaint lodged in Florida federal court, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida Inc. used an unlawful medical policy to initially deny — "and unnecessarily delay" — proton beam radiation therapy to all policyholders. The radiation therapy has been long recognized as an established, medically appropriate treatment, the policyholders said. But BCBS deemed it "experimental, investigational, and not...

