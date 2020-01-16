Cluttered TJ Maxx, Marshalls Stores Violate ADA, Suit Says

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 10:00 PM EST) -- The owner of TJ Maxx and Marshalls was slapped with a disability discrimination suit in Pennsylvania federal court by a proposed class of consumers who claim the cluttered stores and narrow aisles present a significant barrier to the disabled. In a 27-page complaint, Ronald J. Migyanko of Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania, accuses The TJX Cos. Inc. — which does business as Marshalls — of violating Title III of the Americans with Disabilities Act by placing merchandise displays and stocking carts in the middle of aisles, making it difficult, if not impossible, for the disabled to navigate. A disability discrimination lawsuit filed in...

