Pa. Law Excuses 3rd-Party Driller From Worker's Death Suit

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 6:13 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania drilling company can't be pulled into the wrongful-death lawsuit over a worker killed by a falling piece of equipment because the law of the state where he died gave immunity to employers and trumped the Texas law chosen in a contract between the driller and its equipment provider, a Pittsburgh federal judge ruled Thursday. U.S. District Judge Mark R. Hornak said that because Marc Jones was killed while working in the state, Pennsylvania had a greater interest in the case and its law should apply, despite the choice-of-law language in the contract between his employer, Deep Well Services, and...

